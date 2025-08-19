WWE Set To Announce “WrestlePalooza” Premium Live Event For September 20

An official announcement for WWE’s next premium live event is reportedly just days away.

According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, the company is set to reveal its September 20th “WrestlePalooza” event this Wednesday.

The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20, from Indianapolis, Indiana, and will be headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. WWE set up the blockbuster singles match at SummerSlam, when Lesnar made his return and attacked Cena.

The September 20 date is especially notable as the event will run head-to-head with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, which emanates from Toronto, Canada. This marks the first time a WWE main roster premium live event will directly compete with a major AEW pay-per-view.

The Indianapolis location is part of WWE’s broader partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp, which is set to bring multiple major events, including a future WrestleMania, to the state.