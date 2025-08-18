Former WWE Star Defends Triple H Amid Body-Shaming Comments

This past week, photos of a shirtless Paul “Triple H” Levesque began circulating online, sparking body-shaming discussions across social media.

While he didn’t mention Triple H by name, former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter/X to strongly condemn the negative commentary.

Ryback wrote: “The body shaming in pro wrestling is pathetic. People age, bodies change, and most of the ones talking have never put in the work themselves. Years of PED abuse, filters, and fake images have warped reality for a lot of people. Respect the person, the career, and the journey, not just a body frozen in time.”

Triple H, now WWE’s Chief Content Officer, has not publicly addressed the criticism.