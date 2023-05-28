Roman Reigns Reacts To 1000 Days As Champion, Paul Heyman On Night Of Champions Defeat

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles over Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns after The Usos accidentally double superkicked their younger brother. Click here for highlights from the match.

Paul Heyman took to Twitter with a video of The Bloodline’s private jet, noting that they will go over everything on Friday’s SmackDown.

“Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown,” Heyman wrote with the video.

Reigns will also celebrate 1000 days as champion on Friday’s SmackDown, a milestone he reached on Saturday. The Tribal Chief tweeted a photo to commemorate his 1000th day before going out and losing in Saudi Arabia.

“[1 finger up emoji]000 days. No words needed. #WWENOC #TribalChief #Bloodline,” Reigns wrote as the caption, as seen below.

Reigns also took part in a backstage photo shoot, which you can see below. WWE also commemorated the occasion with a four-minute video of Heyman recounting the highlights of Roman’s reign at The Head of the Table. Heyman shared the video on Twitter.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief!,” he wrote with the video.

On Day 1000 of his reign, will The Tribal Chief add the Tag Team Titles to his shoulders? #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/hnY28UY3iE — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief! pic.twitter.com/luad4ty5en — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 27, 2023