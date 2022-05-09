Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Deal To Work Reduced Schedule

Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The deal will see him work fewer dates for the company going forward. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The situation is that he got a new deal and the new deal is for far less dates,” according to Meltzer. “So, he’s not going to do be doing — I don’t know how many house shows he’ll be doing, but it’s going to be far less house shows than he is doing now.”

Meltzer also noted the following, “He actually doesn’t work a lot of television matches. He is working 20 minute house show matches with Drew McIntyre all the time. Last week when he went to the UK, they only brought him in for London and Paris. He has also done that before. It was one of those things where he’ll go for a day or two but he’s not gonna go for two weeks. More power to you, if you can leverage that and still make good money. That’s a good deal.”

Reigns got fans talking after cutting a promo at Saturday’s live event when he teased that his WWE career was coming to an end as he shifts towards the next phase in his life. He said he wasn’t sure if he would be coming back to Trenton, NJ.

His comments were due to his new deal that will see him work fewer live events and not because he plans to go to Hollywood imminently.

Reigns secured the victory for The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania Backlash last night when he pinned Riddle.