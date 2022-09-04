Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference

WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event.

The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.

Then, Triple H called up Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the stage to answer questions. The first question came from Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail. After a long pause, Reigns stood up and asked McCarthy to acknowledge him. After that, Reigns walked away without answering any questions. With the assistance of new Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

