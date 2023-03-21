Roman Reigns Will Likely Take “A Significant Break” From WWE After WrestleMania 39

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his championship and his Bloodline’s honor at WrestleMania 39 next weekend against Cody Rhodes, however, the rumors surrounding the Tribal Chiefs’ plans post-Wrestlemania are already in the works.

Detailed to a new report from GiveMeSport.com, during an exclusive interview with WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns could be taking a “break” from WWE following the Showcase of the Immortals. This reportedly all depends on if Reigns drops the championship to Rhodes who is, as of today, still the betting favorite to win in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that the “significant break” would last a decent amount of time, noting that it could be until his presence is desperately needed for WWE’s major Premium Live Event. Going as far as to name SummerSlam as a possible return date.

Here is the full quote from WrestleVotes to the outlet:

“I can imagine there’s probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there’s a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He’ll be away for a little bit.” – WrestleVotes (h/t GiveMeSport)

Despite the remarks, WrestleVotes made a point to clarify that Reigns’ possible break from WWE is nearly solely dependent on “if/when” the Tribal Chief losses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A date that the insider claims is “not certain”.

Adding to this: I’m told this is contingent on if / when Reigns eventually loses the titles. As of now, those plans are not certain. https://t.co/ZhVALxMdst — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 21, 2023

Only time will tell what plans WWE has in store for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. April 2nd, night 2 of WrestleMania 39, will truly be an enlightening day.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all WWE updates!

Feel free to follow me on Twitter @NickLombardiSK