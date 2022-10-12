Ronda Rousey Addresses WWE Fans Having Double Standards

For the past few months, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey have been feuding. Rousey defeated Morgan at Extreme Rules to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

On the September 30th episode of SmackDown, Morgan attacked Rousey from behind with a baseball bat following her match, resulting in an all-out fight.

During a live stream on her YouTube channel, Rousey, a heel, pointed out that this segment was an example of fans’ double standards because it was a cheap shot, but Morgan, a babyface, was still cheered.

“I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit me with bats, gets to do all this other stuff, and [fan’s reaction are], ‘Oh what a commendable, inspiring babyface.’ So I’m like, what the heck. I can’t even be a heel when I’m a heel.”

It will be interesting to see whether Morgan is given another shot at the belt she lost to Rousey. WWE hinted at the beginning of a darker character for Morgan in a backstage interview following their match.

You can watch Rousey’s stream below: