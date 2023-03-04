Ronda Rousey Dealing With Legitimate Injury Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 39

Despite being sidelined with a legitimate injury, Ronda Rousey is not expected to miss WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was scheduled to team up with Shayna Baszler to face Tegan Nox and Natalya on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Instead, WWE aired an angle from earlier in the day in which the two teams engaged in a brawl backstage and it was revealed that Rousey was injured.

The match was then changed to Baszler vs. Nox, with Baszler winning. Rousey watched the match from ringside while her arm was in a sling.

Rousey reportedly aggravated a prior injury, according to PWTorch. She is expected to compete alongside Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania in Los Angeles next month, despite the injury, she is still expected to compete at WrestleMania.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has planned a number of surprises for the Women’s Tag Titles storyline leading up to WrestleMania.