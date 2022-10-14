Ronda Rousey Officially Turns Heel, Current Plans for Rousey and Liv Morgan

One of the most prominent stars in WWE is now officially regarded as a villain.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey’s victory against Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules was intended to complete the long-planned heel turn for Rousey.

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the past that Rousey and Becky Lynch will be competing against each other at WrestleMania 39. It ought to become clear quite quickly whether or not that is still the plan. Also, Meltzer previously reported that there has been a long-term plan in place to elevate Rousey back to top-tier status on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar.

It is expected that she will dominate her matches in the coming months, and it is likely that she will go into WrestleMania as the champion.

As for Morgan, it would appear that her feud with Rousey is over, and they are moving on to new things for her to accomplish.