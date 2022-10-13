Ronda Rousey Reveals Idea She Pitched for WWE Extreme Rules That Was Turned Down

Ronda Rousey won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for the second time in her pro wrestling career on Saturday at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Rousey defeated Liv Morgan with a referee stoppage while Morgan was in a submission. Rousey discussed the match during a recent YouTube gaming stream.

During it, Rousey revealed the plan she pitched for the match’s ending, which used thumbtacks and wanted Morgan to introduce. Morgan was supposed to go for a powerbomb into the tacks, and Rousey would choke her out with Liv in the tacks.

She said, “Yeah, actually I pitched the finish to be on thumbtacks [at Extreme Rules but it was turned down]. She [Liv Morgan] put down thumbtacks and powerbomb me onto the thumbtacks and then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the arm bar on the thumbtacks but they start counting the pin but then I would have to push up onto my one shoulder, like into the thumbtacks to keep the arm bar on… and Liv would be biting her hand trying not to tap and then pass out face down into the thumbtacks and have her hand there to protect her face. But, they said we can’t do thumbtacks anymore. That legally, we can’t purposely injure people and cut their skin and stuff. I don’t know, so I was like, ‘Well, how about tiny, little maple leaf pins?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘How about a bunch of screws? There on the side, it’s the ground.’ They said, ‘Nope.’ So…”

Morgan could be seen smiling as she faded before the match was called off by the referee. WWE hinted the beginning of a darker character for Morgan in a backstage interview following the match.

You can watch Rousey’s complete stream below:



