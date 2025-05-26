Producers For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which was headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso defending his title against “The Maverick” Logan Paul.

Below is the list of producers:

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and Bobby Roode produced the tag team match between “The Best In The World” CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

– Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the WWE Women’s United States Championship Match between WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green.

– Kenn Doane and Jamie Noble produced the non-title match between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Chris Park produced the Steel Cage Match between Damian Priest vs. “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre.

– Shane Helms produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. “The Maverick” Logan Paul.