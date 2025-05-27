Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Following the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of RAW, WWE announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. The stipulation for this match states that if Lynch does not win, she will never be able to challenge for the title again as long as Valkyria remains the champion. However, if Lynch wins, Valkyria must raise her hand in victory.

This match will be part of an already stacked card. The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia, with two additional participants yet to be announced. In the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, and Seth “Freakin” Rollins are confirmed, along with two more competitors still to be determined. Additionally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso to face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1927181909227954452