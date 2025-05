The fallout from WWE NXT Battleground 2025 goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* Jasper Troy in-ring debut

* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams to appear

* NXT Women’s Title: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT North American Title: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page