Backstage Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE

It’s been nearly a year since Asuka last appeared on WWE television, and while there’s growing interest in her eventual return, it appears fans will have to wait a bit longer to see The Empress of Tomorrow back in action.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, internal creative discussions regarding Asuka’s comeback have been taking place in recent months, but her return is still considered “not imminent.”

Sources within WWE were reportedly surprised that storyline ideas were being floated so early, with some creative pitches rumored to be geared toward a return in early 2025. While it’s promising that plans are already being mapped out, officials have acknowledged that a WrestleMania 41 appearance remains unlikely, as Asuka has not yet been cleared to compete.

Asuka has been sidelined since May of last year due to injury, and while updates on her condition have been limited, she has remained active on social media, keeping fans engaged with occasional glimpses into her life and thoughts during her hiatus.

The former multi-time champion remains one of WWE’s most celebrated and dynamic performers, and her return — whenever it happens — is expected to generate a significant wave of fanfare and potentially shake up the women’s division.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest on Asuka’s status, recovery updates, and WWE’s long-term creative direction for her highly anticipated comeback.