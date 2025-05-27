Stephanie McMahon Reveals She Almost Got A McMahon Family Crest Tattoo

On a recent episode of her podcast, What’s Your Story?, Stephanie McMahon discussed various topics, including her serious consideration of getting tattoos that represent both her family and her company.

McMahon said, “When I was younger, I wanted a tattoo and I was going to get the WWF logo. Thank God I didn’t do that. I’d be like a walking billboard if I had all the different logos that have evolved over time. I’m tatted on the inside.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

