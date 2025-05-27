Cody Rhodes’ New Podcast Officially Launching This Wednesday

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is stepping into the podcasting world — and he’s bringing his signature catchphrase with him.

During last night’s post-RAW edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was officially announced that Cody’s brand-new podcast, titled “What Do You Wanna Talk About”, will premiere on Wednesday, May 28th.

The title, of course, plays off Cody’s now-iconic line that kicks off many of his promos in WWE — and fans can expect that same energy and honesty when the American Nightmare takes the mic outside the ring.

To kick things off, Cody’s very first guest will be none other than his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The real-life couple has shared the screen in various wrestling promotions, reality TV projects, and now in this fresh format that promises a mix of wrestling talk, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes stories.

While full details about the podcast’s format and release platform have yet to be disclosed, anticipation is already running high among fans eager to hear Cody in long-form conversation — especially as he continues to reign as WWE’s top champion.

With the podcast world becoming a staple for wrestling personalities to connect with fans on a deeper level, Cody’s venture is already generating buzz and is expected to add yet another compelling layer to his ever-expanding brand.

What do you wanna talk about? 👀@CodyRhodes has an all-new podcast premiering this Wednesday with very special guest @TheBrandiRhodes! Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and @WWE's @YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/k16rSH3CxA — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2025

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Cody’s upcoming podcast, future guest announcements, and where to stream “What Do You Wanna Talk About.”