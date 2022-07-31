Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred.

The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.

Rousey attacked Morgan and the referee after the match. Officials rushed outside to remove her from the referee. The announcers acknowledged that Rousey dominated the bout and that she deserved to win, but they criticized her post-match behavior.

Here are highlights from the match: