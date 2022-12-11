Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline

At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match.

The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.

Perez started the match as the number one seed. Zoey Stark was ranked second, Kiana James was ranked third, Cora Jade was ranked fourth, and Indi Hartwell was ranked fifth. Perez finished the match with two points, James had none, and the other three competitors each had one point.

Click here for NXT Deadline results. Here are some highlights from the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, as well as an explanation of the rules:

Here's everything you need to know about the Iron Survivor Challenge TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline! 8PM ET/5PM PT@peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/bCoVnN0yPg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2022