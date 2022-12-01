Ruby Soho Returns to AEW Television During Dynamite (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ruby Soho broke her nose during the conclusion of Soho and Ortiz vs. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara at the AEW All Out PPV.

Soho made her return and attacked Melo during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho left Melo on the ramp with the Destination Unknown after the two brawled at ringside.

Here is a clip featuring Soho's return: