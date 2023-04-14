Rumor Killer Regarding Seth Rollins’ WWE Status And Future

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins came out to do a promo on the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE RAW, but never spoke a word.

WWE cut to a commercial as he approached the ring. During the break, Rollins was seen speaking to the production team while holding a microphone.

When the program resumed, Rollins stood with his arms wide open as the crowd sang his theme song before simply exiting the ring. Since it appears that Rollins was ready to do a promo, there was speculation at the time that his segment was one of many that Vince McMahon changed. Before and during the show, McMahon reportedly made changes to the RAW script.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the situation on a recent episode of his podcast Wrestling With Freddie. Prinze’s comments seem to have been misinterpreted as they give the impression that he was informed Rollins stormed out of the event immediately following the promo.

“Instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out — and walked out of the friggin’ show, ” Prinze stated.

Rollins did not appear on this week’s episode of RAW, nor was he one of the talents whose flight to the show was delayed because he does not live in Florida, which was the source of the problem with other talent.

In any case, Rollins has no intention of leaving the company, according to the WRKD Wrestling. They wrote, “Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that.”