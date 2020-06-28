Rumors Of Another Round Of WWE Releases and News On Talent Wanting Tapings To Stop

According to Dave Meltzer, some wrestlers believe WWE should stop taping and shut down. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE recently experienced an outbreak in the coronavirus that has rumored to infect over 30 staff and talent. There’s still no mandatory rule about masks being worn.

WWE talent who believe tapings should stop are reportedly still attending tapings with the fear of another round of budget cuts being in the back of everyone’s mind. Even though WWE has promised that no one would be punished if they decided to stay home, some feel they’re too easy to replace. WWE has accepted any reason for a wrestler to stay home, but some believe if their reason isn’t strong enough – like family or current health issues – it might be held against them later.

There is also the issue of freezing Superstar contracts. If anyone is wanting out of their contract, but don’t want to show up at the moment, WWE has every right to freeze their contract and hold them for longer.

There has been rumors lately of another round of WWE releases, but nothing official has been stated.