Over 30 WWE Talents and Staff Test Positive For Covid-19, Renee Young – Jon Moxley Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announcer Renee Young revealed on Twitter earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She is one of more than 30 talents and staff members in WWE who recently tested positive for the virus. That number reportedly continues to rise. As we reported earlier today, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H, and Mark Carrano had all not contacted Renee Young as of Thursday evening to simply check in on her and see how she was doing. It should be noted that numerous other WWE Superstars have been in touch with her and have been checking in regularly to see how she’s feeling.

WWE officials were said to have been upset that Young publicly announced her COVID-19 status. An anonymous WWE talent said earlier this week that talent relations informed them not to speak out at all on their illness and they would issue any statements. For what it’s worth, all of WWE’s statements have been very brief and few and far between. WWE has also not acknowledged the cases or informed wrestlers and their families on the full extent of the outbreak. As you’d expect, this has frustrated many of them. There is said to be “little to no communication” in WWE these days.

Young began to start feeling sick on Monday (June 22nd) and had a pressure in her chest. She then became bedridden and lost her sense of taste. Moxley and Young were both then tested by a local doctor. The following day at around midnight, they both received their test results. Renee’s came back positive while Moxley’s came back negative. Once Renee got word that she had tested positive, she informed WWE officials and was told to stay home. At the same time, Moxley informed AEW officials that his wife had tested positive but he had not. Moxley told AEW officials that he did not want to potentially risk exposing the AEW locker-room to the virus if he had a false positive or if it was in the early stages. He also didn’t want to leave his wife’s side. AEW obviously agreed and told him to stay home.

Young took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 24th and revealed that she had tested positive. AEW had already announced earlier in the day that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had been pulled from AEW Dynamite after having secondhand contact with someone with COVID-19. Of course, that person turned out to be Renee.

Young has reportedly gotten through the worst parts of the virus and is at home resting.

As far as Jon Moxley is concerned, his scheduled title match next month at AEW Fyter Fest is in question. While he is currently scheduled to defend his title against Brian Cage on the July 8th edition of Fyter Fest, it depends on what happens over the course of the next week with his test results. His match with Cage is supposed to be taped on July 2nd. If Moxley doesn’t test positive or show symptoms for the virus, he’s rumored to be OK to go ahead with performing for his title match at the July 2nd TV tapings.

Moxley also opted not to leave his wife or self-isolate at a hotel while she is dealing with the virus and potential fear of exposing other people at a hotel with the virus due to his secondhand contact. Moxley and Young are reportedly living in different parts of their home in Nevada. He has been taking tests pretty much every other day.