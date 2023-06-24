RUSH Addresses Incorrect Reports Regarding His Recent Absence From AEW

RUSH hasn’t had Visa issues.

Despite reports to the contrary.

The LFI member and AEW star addressed reports of his absence from AEW television being the result of travel Visa issues.

“I am a man of goals, it is time to go for the biggest goal of my career,” RUSH wrote via Twitter. “I AM READY see you soon with the best version of myself!!! Just remember if you mess with the bull you get the horns..NO PASA NADA.”

This was followed up by a reply from Jose The Assistant who wrote, “Did you fix your visa issues?” to which he replied, “My visa has never had any issues, I have been living in USA for a month now.”