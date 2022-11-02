Sami Zayn Reacts to the Change of His WWE Theme Music From “Worlds Apart”

Some WWE fans were upset when they discovered that Sami Zayn would no longer be using his ‘Worlds Apart’ theme song after he had spent years portraying the role of a babyface in the company.

On the other hand, Zayn had long since moved past the stage where he wanted a new song. In a recent interview that Zayn gave to the Metro, it was reported that he was extremely eager to have the music altered.

“Honestly, I wanted to change that song for a while. I thought I had it for too long – two years too long, maybe three years too long Once I became a bad guy. I felt it should have switched right away. (Vince McMahon) had a bit of a different mindset about it, which I see his point. It reached a point where it didn’t match the character anymore. Especially when I was doing the conspiracy stuff. I have a soft spot for that conspiracy theory stuff because it was just so creatively stimulating at the time. All this to say, the music – I thought it was really good for my time in NXT, it was really good for my time early up on the main roster. But then the character evolved, and as the character evolves, I think that music – (Worlds Collide is) not even great music that can be applied to whatever. It can’t just go to any character, and as the character evolves – it felt very specific to that character, the plucky underdog.”

Zayn expressed regret because that time has passed. He went on to say that he wants to change his current music and has been working with musicians to find the right song to fit his current character.

