Samoa Joe Crowned TNT Champion at AEW Full Gear to Become Double Champion (Video)

Wardlow defended his TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and ROH Television champion Samoa Joe in a triple-threat match on Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, a bout that was announced last week after Joe betrayed Wardlow after months of working together.

For ten minutes, these three big beefy competitors beat the hell out of each other, with Wardlow gaining momentum after hitting a series of powerbombs on Hobbs en route to a victory. Joe, on the other hand, would knock Wardlow from behind with his ROH TV title before locking Hobbs in the Coquina Clutch. Hobbs would collapse, and Joe would be crowned TNT champion.

Highlights from the match are below.

