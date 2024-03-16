Samoa Joe On MJF: “He’s Not Around Too Much Anymore”

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joe Murray on 98.5 The Sports Hub on a number of topics including how he believes he might have ended Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) as he has not been seen since Worlds End.

Joe said, “I think I might’ve. We’re not here and hiding our hair of him, he’s not around too much anymore.”

“But I will say this about Max, he’s a tremendous talent, tremendous athlete, and it’ll be very interesting to see what his future holds.”

You can check out Joe’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)