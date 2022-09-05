Samoa Joe Returns to AEW at All Out

ROH Television champion Samoa Joe is back in AEW.

Joe had been absent recently as he was working on a series for Netflix called Twisted Metal.

He made his comeback at the All Out pay-per-view that took place in Chicago Sunday evening to assist the Pinnacle (Wardlow and FTR) in their battle against Jay Lethal, Satnum Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

Click here for complete AEW All Out results. You can check out footage of Joe’s return below.