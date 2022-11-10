Samoa Joe Turns Heel on AEW Dynamite (Video)

On Dynamite this week, Samoa Joe turned heel.

Samoa Joe attacked Wardlow following his match on Wednesday. Wardlow defeated Ari Daivari in a squash match. Wardlow called out Powerhouse after the match and cut a promo about what he plans to do to him when they meet in the ring.

Joe choked Warlow and attacked him with a belt shot to the back of the head. This has been brewing for a while, as Joe hinted last week on Rampage that he wasn’t happy about being in the background when they were teaming.

This angle appears to be setting up Wardlow’s TNT Championship defense against Hobbs and possibly Joe in a three-way match at the Full Gear pay-per-view. AEW has not yet announced this, but it appears that things are moving in that direction.

