AEW Dynamite Results – November 9, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues.

On tap for tonight’s show is the latest from Jon Moxley and MJF ahead of their title-tilt at AEW Full Gear 2022, a big eight-man tag-team match pitting The Acclaimed & FTR against Swerve in our Glory & The Gunn Club, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in an AEW title eliminator tournament bout, Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter and Tony Schiavone hosts a sit-down between Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/9/2022)

