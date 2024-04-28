Backstage Update On MJF’s Status With AEW

Top AEW star and former AEW World Champion MJF suffered a devastating shoulder injury at their Worlds End PPV event in December and has been out of in-ring action since. MJF reportedly tried to rehab his way through his injury in order to make a faster return, but the rehab did not go as planned.

Jason Solomon and WrestlePurists reports that MJF underwent surgery for his injured left shoulder and will most likely be out of in-ring action even longer than anticipated.

Original plans had the former AEW World Champion returning in March, but there is no clear timetable now of when MJF could make his return to the company.

MJF met with AEW President Tony Khan when they were in Boston to discuss future plans, but this pushed their plans even further.