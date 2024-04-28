Nikki Garcia Reacts To Toni Storm’s Comments Following AEW Dynasty

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm took part in the Dynasty post-show press conference immediately after Dynasty went off the air and made some shocking and controversial remarks regarding WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia). Storm said, “Nicole Garcia can’t hold a p***-scented candle to what I’m doing.”

Garcia took to a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where she commented on the harsh remarks.

Garcia said, “I don’t know how I saw it. It got on my feed and I saw a headline. I was like, ‘Wait, what, what did she say?’ I think she said it Saturday at the press conference. It kind of made me laugh out loud, but I didn’t get it either. She literally said, ‘Nicole Garcia thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes. You know why she didn’t? She then saw me and couldn’t hold a p***y scented candle to what I do.’ P***y scented candle to her. I was like, ‘I can’t hold a p***y scented candle?’ What does that mean?”

Brie Garcia on getting phone calls about it:

“I got a couple of phone calls and people were like, ‘Is this a wrestling term?’ ‘Never heard of it.”

Nikki Garcia on being a fan of Toni Storm:

“I love Toni. I loved when she was in NXT. She is doing an incredible job with this character she is playing.”

Nikki Garcia on not being bothered by the comment:

“No, I wasn’t. I actually laughed because I was like, ‘P***y scented candle?’ I thought in my head, ‘Did she call me a p***y?’”

Brie Garcia on how she took the comment:

“I took it two ways. A p-*-*-*-y as in a chicken as you complimented Mercedes and not her. Or, I was like, maybe, there is no way I made it like comparing vaginas, but is it like one-upping my vagina? Not like sexually, but like a ‘man up,’ but in the way of a female.”

Nikki Garcia on assuming that the diss was Toni Storm acting in character:

“I just assumed because she is in character, it was a diss, but I don’t know. Good, hey, I got compared to a p***y scented candle. When I was called all the things in the world, I would have never thought that. I have always known this. It’s so funny, if you ever talk about wrestling, they just immediately become things. The funny thing is, people read headlines and probably didn’t hear the podcast interview. They see a headline and take their assumption of things. If they heard it, it’s different than what they thought. The thing that I thought was great was what Tony Khan said and how he spoke about you and I being family. That’s so great. He and Jordan are just incredible people. I had so much fun getting to know them during Super Bowl weekend. I know how close Bryan [Bryan Danielson] is with them and they truly are family. It was cool of him to say that. It’s all great and fun. Yeah, I’ll show her what my p***y scented candle can do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.