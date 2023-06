Jungle Boy Jack Perry will face Sanada for the IWGP world heavyweight title this Sunday night at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event in 2023.

Sanada addressed the match during an interview with Tokyo Sports:

“I have no knowledge of Jack Perry. It’s sad to see someone like that challenge for the IWGP [Title]. Is an open challenge really that easy to decide? It’s the IWGP, I think it’s worth more than the AEW Championship.”