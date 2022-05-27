Santino Marella’s Daughter Returns to Action on Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up, More

The matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up have officially been announced. The episode was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week. Complete spoilers can be seen at this link.

Newcomers Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana will team up to take on Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward in the opening match.

Montana, a former member of the United States Navy who was signed following the SummerSlam 2021 auditions, made his NXT debut last week, losing to Javier Bernal. Griffin, a former college football player who was also signed at the Vegas auditions last summer, made his Level Up debut on April 22nd, partnering with Quincy Elliott in a loss against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Amari Miller will compete against Arianna Grace representing the NXT women’s division tonight.

Miller has lost her previous seven matches, which equates to every 2022 match she has worked. This is a rematch from the Level Up episode on April 29, when Grace won her first match for the company. The daughter of Santino Marella has only worked one other match, a loss against Nikkita Lyons in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on the May 10 NXT TV show.

The main event of tonight’s NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen against Trick Williams.

Chen has lost his past five matches, all on Level Up, whilst Williams has won his only two Level Up matches but has still lost three of his last five matches he’s been in.

NXT Level Up airs on Peacock and the WWE Network every Friday at 10 p.m. ET.