Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite.

Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match.

Before the match, Saraya and Storm discussed knowing more than the AEW originals because they’d been to other places (ex-WWE wrestlers vs. AEW originals feud). Hikaru Shida was also present at ringside, but she remained neutral, despite rumors that she will be part of the originals group.

