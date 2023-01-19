AEW Dynamite Results – January 18, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido in match #2 of Danielson’s five-match journey to facing AEW World Champion MJF in the Ironman Match at Revolution.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is “Hangman” Adam Page speaking with Renee Paquette one week after beating Jon Moxley, AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal, as well as AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against the debuting Kushida.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/18/2023)

An in memory of Jay Briscoe graphic airs to get the program started this week. We then shoot into the regular Dynamite opening video and theme song before shooting live inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

Fireworks and pyro erupts as Excalibur does the “It’s Wednesday and you know what that means…” catchphrase. Tony Schiavone and Taz join him on the call and then we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jay Lethal

With that said, the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and the “Freshly Squeezed” one emerges by himself and heads down to the ring for a defense of his AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

As he settles inside the ring his music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Jay Lethal’s theme hits and out he comes for our opening contest here on this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The commentators inform us that if anyone interferes on Lethal’s behalf during this contest, it will be Sonjay Dutt who gets punished in the form of being fired from AEW. With that said, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Before Cassidy and Lethal get things underway, we hear the crowd booing loudly and see the camera close in to show Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt making their way down the arena steps and to seats on the floor.

Now Cassidy and Lethal do get things going as Lethal takes the champ down. Cassidy pops back up and we see a hip-toss counter into a back-slide for a pin attempt that only gets two. Lethal decks Cassidy off the ring apron and he crashes and burns down on the floor at ringside below.

Jarrett nearly hops the guardrail but Dutt stops him, reminding him he’ll get fired if he interferes. As the action continues on the floor, we see Danhausen come up behind the heel trio and he shows off some tickets. With that said, The Best Friends show up with popcorn and beer and take their seats next to Jarrett, Singh and Dutt.

Cassidy takes over the action as it heads back into the ring, but Lethal quickly cuts off his offensive comeback and hangs him throat-first over the top-rope. He follows up with some ground and pound on the mat and then goes to work on him with kicks in the corner.

Once again we see things spill out to the floor where this time, Lethal bounces Cassidy shoulder-first off the steel ring post. He returns to the ring and taunts the fans as Cassidy slowly recovers on the floor. He rolls back into the ring right into a snap-suplex from Lethal.

We see Lethal head to the top-rope looking for a flying elbow smash, but Cassidy rolls away. Lethal tries going up to the ropes on the other side of the ring, but he rolls away from there, too. This continues for a while until finally Cassidy starts to take over with a fired-up offensive comeback.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one goes for a couple of pin attempts, but Lethal kicks out each time and keeps this match going. Once again we see Dutt having to restrain Jarrett from hopping the rail and getting involved. In the ring, Lethal counters a big spot from Cassidy but then Cassidy counters a Lethal Injection attempt from Jay.

Cassidy backs up in a corner and stalks Lethal but when he charges at him, Lethal counters and catches him with his Lethal Injection finisher. Lethal can’t pin him, however, as Cassidy immediately rolls out to the floor.

The camera pans over and shows The Best Friends and Jarrett and Co. getting into it dumping drinks, etc. Jarrett tries sneaking his guitar to Lethal as the ref comes to check on this. Danhausen intercepts it and taunts Lethal.

The action resumes inside the ring with Cassidy blasting Lethal with an Orange Punch for the pin fall victory. With the win, Cassidy retains his AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

You GOTTA Give The People What They Want …

Once the match wraps up, the action continues. Satnam Singh enters the ring with evil intentions, but Dutt stops him. Jarrett comes in with his guitar but Dutt stops him, too. Cassidy walks over and does his wimpy shin-kick routine to Dutt with his hands in his pockets.

After that, the heels head to the back and the baby faces give the people what they want in the form of a Best Friends hug.

Top Flight vs. The Young Bucks

We see a quick vignette promoting the main event for tonight’s show, which will see Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship on TBS against the returning KUSHIDA. Once the package wraps up, we return inside the Save Mart Center.

The Fresno crowd reacts as Top Flight’s theme hits. Darius and Dante Martin head out and make their way down to the ring for this scheduled tag-team contest.

Once they enter the ring, their music dies down and quickly the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for The Young Bucks hits. Two-thirds of the AEW Trios Champions, The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — make their way out.

Fireworks and pyro explodes as the decorated tag-team duo head to the ring while Excalibur and the commentators run us through side-screen highlights being shown from match number seven of their Best of 7 Series against Death Triangle.

Nick Jackson and Dante Martin, the two younger brothers of each team, kicks things off as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see some good back-and-forth offense from both guys and then Top Flight starts to pull ahead.

Matt Jackson and Darius Martin each tag in and due to Matt not noticing the tag from Top Flight, the Martin Bros start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor. A few moments later, The Young Bucks hit some double-team spots that shifts things back into their favor.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see things taken to a whole other level as both teams start going on crazy offensive sprees. Top Flight in particular hit some epic double-team spots that pops the crowd and nearly blows the roof off the Save Mart Center.

Fans loudly chant “This is Awesome!” and “AEW! AEW!” after some of the action. Dante leaps into stereo super kicks from Nick and Matt on the floor in a big spot that shifts the momentum into the favor of The Young Bucks.

Back in the ring, the two go for a BTE Trigger on Martin, but he avoids it and quickly counters with a roll-up for the 1-2-3. Top Flight gets the upset victory in an excellent match. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Top Flight