Saraya Calls A Fan “Hideous” And “Ugly” For Criticizing AEW Dynamite’s Women’s Match

Toni Storm won a four-way match during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite to earn a Women’s Title opportunity against Saraya at next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite. @kotarokicks, a Twitter/X user, was critical of the match.

The Twitter/X user stated, “I’m sorry… that women’s four way was terrible. All four of them looked so sloppy. Shit happens but damn, I was hoping for more both in time and in quality.”

Saraya responded to the fan’s criticism:

“Going through your twitter. So you just talk shit on women in general. Makes sense though. You’re hideous. Always the ugly ones.”

“I’m hot, successful and your champ. You’re sitting on your swamp ass at home watching ME, grunting about how bad you think the other successful women are. I’d rather be me baby than a greasy little loser who probably smells like earring backs. Take care bb 💚”

You can check out the official posts below:

Going through your twitter. So you just talk shit on women in general. Makes sense though. You’re hideous. Always the ugly ones. #ImYourChampion https://t.co/qWNAQDGiCu — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 14, 2023