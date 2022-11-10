Saraya Clarifies a Mistake She Made in Her AEW Dynamite Promo

Saraya announced on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that she has been cleared to wrestle and will face Britt Baker at the 2022 Full Gear PPV.

Saraya stated in the promo that she competed in the Tokyo Dome, which is not true. Saraya admitted on Twitter that she meant to say Sumo Hall.

“Btw I got the dome mixed up with Sumo Hall. Middle of my promo I was like f****k what a dummy. Either way the support has been amazing. Thank you so much.”

Prior to that, Saraya said the following about her return:

“Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. Im a wrestler 🥹.”

“I need new names for my moves… shit. Okay maybe ‘knight’ related names?”

