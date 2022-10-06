Saraya Gets Physical During This Week’s AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker claimed that Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW because doctors haven’t cleared her.

After watching a six-woman tag team match in which Saraya was ringside for, she confronted Baker in the ring, which led to a fight breaking out between the two of them. In the end, Saraya knocked Baker out of the ring, and the announcers suggested that Baker may have been misinformed.

Here is a clip from the segment: