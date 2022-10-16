Saraya Reveals Who She is Looking Forward to Working With in AEW

AEW star Saraya recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, she spoke about who in AEW she is hoping to work with:

“Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but she’s really good. I really want to get in the ring with Nyla (Rose). I love Sonny (Kiss). I know she’s working in the male division, but I would love to work her eventually. Jade (Cargill) looks really impressive, I’m not really familiar with her wrestling style as much yet because she’s so new. I’m looking forward to seeing where she goes. Jamie Hayter, I think she’s fantastic. People love her. They really want her to be babyface. I’m like, ‘You should really keep this going for a long time.’ There are so many different women I look forward to working with.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Saraya made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium where she confronted Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after an interim AEW Women’s World Championship match.

Saraya is now cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action. It appears she is on course to wrestle Baker, presumably at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view next month.

