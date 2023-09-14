Saraya Speaks Out About The State Of AEW Women’s Division

Saraya has been able to provide star power to AEW’s women’s division while also mentoring younger talent.

Since the company’s launch, some fans have been critical of the matches and stories that have been presented within the women’s division.

This was something the AEW World Women’s Champion mentioned in an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. She praised AEW President Tony Khan for being kind and respectful to the talent.

“Tony treats us great. Like, he’s very respectful. And he takes time to hear us out. And if we have any issues whatsoever, he’ll listen and be receptive to those too. We do have two shows, well, actually three, including Rampage, and we do have a female match on every single show. And that’s awesome. Like, you know you’re never gonna make everybody happy. And that’s just the nature of the business, whether it be fans or people behind the scenes, not everyone is going to be happy 100% of the time. But I do feel like we are in a good place and we’re starting to get to an even better place. Now that we do have Statlander back and now she can, you know, defend her championship and then you have me who can defend my championship. And then yeah, you have Rampage for everybody else to be a part of too and it’s just; we have a lot of show, we have a lot of space and I’m sure that we’ll have plenty of time for everybody.”

Saraya won the AEW Women’s Championship in front of her family at All In London. The former WWE superstar also discussed the timing of her championship win.

“A year ago, I definitely was not ready. I don’t think that would be very fair for anybody. Even if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I’ve been out for five plus years and then all of a sudden I’m just like, okay, can I win a championship? Yeah, it wouldn’t be too fair, so I liked the way it started. I like the slow build into it. I was very fortunate that I got to go into a big storyline with Brett Baker. I mean she is one of the top girls of the company. The first ever signing with AEW, so yeah, I was very fortunate when it comes to that, but I liked that it took me a year to get it. So it gave me a little bit more of a build and a fight. And there were girls in between that got the championship. I felt like yeah, now was the perfect time.”

