Sasha Banks and Naomi Announced for Upcoming Festival

The 2022 Vulture Festival will feature Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Banks, billed as Mercedes Varnado, and Naomi, billed as Trinity Fatu, will be “just vibing for like an hour” at the Vulture Festival, the festival announced today. Their performance is set for Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. from The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California.

The following is what the festival said about wrestler-turned-models Banks and Naomi’s appearance:

“Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because this is your opportunity to see Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu (also known as Sasha Banks and Naomi of WWE Superstar fame) live and in person for one night only. We’ll look back on some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing? No bad vibes and nothing out of pocket — just a fun night feeling the glow with two legit bosses we’ve missed a whole lot.”

General Admission tickets for the Banks and Naomi appearance are $25 and include access to the event as well as the Vulture Pool Party, as well as one drink ticket. Vulture Plus tickets are $37 and include everything included with the General Admission ticket, as well as “perks like faster entry, reserved premium seats, Vulture-approved swag, and even more surprises to come.”

The Vulture Festival is billed as a “pop culture spectacle where Vulture (the website, not the bird) comes to life right before your very eyes.” New York magazine owns the pop culture website Vulture.

Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May. They have been rumored to return to WWE and to be released at various times, but the latest word is that WWE is still hopeful they will return, and that a new deal for Naomi is being negotiated. It remains to be seen when or if they will return to WWE in the near future. They have begun to model more and have made various entertainment-related appearances since leaving WWE. Banks will appear with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on USA Network’s “Barmageddon” show in December, as shown in the trailer at this link.

The following is a promotional photo for Banks and Naomi at the Vulture Festival: