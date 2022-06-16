Sasha Banks Reportedly Released by WWE

Sasha Banks has reportedly been released by WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks and Naomi’s futures have been uncertain since they stormed out of a live RAW taping last month due to creative direction differences. They were stripped of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and placed on indefinite suspension.

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, word from within WWE is that Banks has been released. There’s no news yet on whether Banks requested the release or whether it was a WWE decision.

Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp had this to say about the situation, “I spoke with Raj this afternoon and asked WWE about this. As of this evening, they said they hadn’t heard that, and talent relations didn’t seem to know. Not saying that it didn’t or isn’t happening, but this is what I’ve heard so far when I asked. Raj has good sources.”

“Sasha Banks” became a trending topic on Twitter with fans speculating about her status with the company.

Banks signed a WWE contract in August 2012 and began working WWE NXT after working a WWE tryout camp in June 2012. Since joining the main roster in July 2015, the cousin of WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has established herself as one of the most popular, and at times controversial, female WWE Superstars of this era.

Banks, 30, is a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, a one-time NXT Women’s Champion, a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a one-time RAW Women’s Champion. She was the third WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion and the fourth WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion.

PWMania.com previously reported how Banks underwent eye surgery earlier this week.

It’s unclear whether Banks’ WWE contract includes a non-compete clause, but we’ll keep you updated. There’s also no indication on whether AEW or Impact Wrestling will be interested in signing her, but it appears to be a possibility. Banks has already indicated interest in working in Japan, so it would be intriguing to see what her future holds if she leaves WWE.

Banks hasn’t competed since she and Naomi defended their belts against Natalya and Shayna Baszler at a non-televised WWE live event in Roanoke, Virginia on May 15. Her most recent television bout was on SmackDown on May 13, when she and Naomi defeated Natalya and Baszler to retain their titles. They had won a non-title match against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. on RAW a few days previously.

