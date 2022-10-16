Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Kairi Sane

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi haven’t been seen on WWE television since they walked out on the May 16 episode of RAW due to creative disputes. Since then, a lot has happened, with Vince McMahon stepping down and Triple H taking over talent relations and creative.

According to reports, a deal was made for Banks and Naomi to return to WWE in August 2022. However, it has been more than a month and neither have returned to the company.

As PWMania.com previously reported, wrestling promoters that attempted to book Sasha Banks were informed that she would only be participating at non-wrestling events until January 1st, 2023.

While gone from WWE, Banks and Naomi have been involved in non-WWE pursuits such as modeling.

On Saturday night, Banks, now using her real name Mercedes Varnado as her social media handle, has teased a singles match against KAIRI (Kairi Sane in WWE) for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her latest Instagram story. She posted a fan-made graphic for a battle between her KAIRI.

Banks captioned the shot with the words ‘it’s so very interesting’ from South Park. KAIRI, who recently competed for Japan’s STARDOM promotion, tweeted a screenshot of Banks’ story.

KAIRI is competing in the tournament to determine the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion and will face Jazzy Gabbert in the semi-finals.

Banks recently revealed her new look, which you can see by clicking here.