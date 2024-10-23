Saturday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Set To Break Huge Record

PWInsider.com reports that this Saturday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2024 PPV Event is expected to break a record previously set by the company for the highest-grossing live event of the year. It was also mentioned in the report that Bound For Glory 2024 will mark the highest-paid total tickets for TNA in the U.S. for this year.

The record TNA previously set for this year was during their Victory Road 2024 PPV in Texas. TNA also had huge numbers for Slammiversary 2024, but that show took place in Canada and this Saturday’s Bound For Glory PPV is expected to surpass those numbers.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, October 26 from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.