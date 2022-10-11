Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With the Other D-Generation X Members

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to hype up the Degeneration-X reunion on this week’s WWE RAW. During the discussion, Waltman talked about what his relationship is like with Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

He said:

“I’m not on the telephone per se, like we’re talking right now, but we’re always communicating on text or things like that. I feel like I have a real nice strong relationship with everybody. I saw Road Dogg last night while I was in the restaurant downstairs and got to catch up with him about things. I talked to Paul a lot more than I probably should be able to, as busy as he is, and Shawn’s got his thing going on down in NXT. We keep in touch too, so like, to answer that, I have a great relationship with everybody, man. I’m really grateful for that after all these years.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: