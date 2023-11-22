Second Season DLC Pack Details Announced For AEW: Fight Forever

The second season DLC pack for the AEW: Fight Forever video game has been released.

On Wednesday, a press release was issued to make the announcement. Check it out below.

AEW: FIGHT FOREVER KICKS OFF SEASON 2 WITH RELEASE OF “DYNAMITE FEATURING THE ACCLAIMED” DLC

“AEW: Fight Forever” Players Can Now Add Max Caster and Anthony Bowens To Their In-Game Rosters PLUS the All-New Dynamite Arena

Vienna, Austria / Jacksonville, USA / Tokyo, Japan – November 22, 2023: Yo, listen! THQ Nordic GmbH, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and YUKE’S Co., Ltd. today released Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed DLC for AEW: Fight Forever. Featuring AEW stars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, the new DLC marks the beginning of a whole new season of AEW: Fight Forever content.

Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed DLC

Gamers can now hit the scissor with their controllers and play as two-thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. Caster and Bowens have become AEW fan favorites with Caster’s pop culture-driven freestyle raps down to the ring and their ever-evolving electric catchphrases.

Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed, the first of three DLCs included in Season 2, is now available for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for € 11.99 / $ 11.99 / £ 9.99. For Nintendo® Switch, the DLC will be available at a later date. The base game is required to play the DLC.

Starting today, Fight Forever fans can also purchase the Season 2 Season Pass at a special discount.

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch at an SRP of € 59.99 / $ 59.99 / £ 49.99.

Buy the Game Now:

Xbox – Standard Edition: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p3zq8pznncj

Xbox – Elite Edition: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p1b3q6w5gbb

PlayStation – both Editions: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10005440

Switch EU/AUS:

https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/AEW-Fight-Forever-2397749.html?s=countries

Switch US: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/aew-fight-forever-switch/

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913210/AEW_Fight_Forever

The new trailer: https://youtu.be/7O6KnER2X7o

Download the assets: https://bit.ly/3ScXTbo

For more info visit: https://aew.thqnordic.com/

Visit AEW on Twitch: http://twitch.tv/aewgames

Follow AEW on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AEWGames