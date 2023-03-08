Segment Scheduled For Monday’s WWE RAW Scrapped Following AEW Revolution Incident

Due to what happened with AEW World Champion MJF at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, WWE appears to have scrapped an angle from Monday’s RAW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF threw a drink on a young fan during the Revolution main event, which angered the fan’s mother. The child was brought backstage to meet wrestlers and will attend AEW Dynamite on Wednesday to make up for the unplanned incident. In the post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he had a long, serious conversation with MJF about what happened. You can find related photos and videos, as well as comments from MJF and Khan, by clicking here.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that original plans for Monday’s RAW included a segment in which a wrestler threw a drink in the face of another wrestler.

However, there were some backstage who heard about the planned segment and assumed it was a jab at AEW or a reference to what MJF did at Revolution. The segment was later scrapped.

The segment was confirmed to be in the RAW script that was sent to many people within WWE even before AEW Revolution aired, as much of the RAW creative was completed before Revolution began. The canceled RAW segment had nothing to do with Revolution, but it was speculated that it was dropped because of the MJF spot.