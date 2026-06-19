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September 4 WWE SmackDown In Cincinnati Reportedly Cancelled

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

WWE has pulled its September 4 Friday Night SmackDown taping from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, just over a month after the date was first announced.

The cancellation surfaced via Ticketmaster, which updated the event listing to note that the organizer had cancelled the show. No official explanation has been issued by WWE at this time, and as of this writing, the date remains on WWE’s own website schedule despite the Ticketmaster notice.

It is unclear whether the taping will be moved to a new venue, pushed to a different date, or dropped from the touring calendar entirely.

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