Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Involved in Parking Lot Incident Prior to WWE RAW

An altercation took place between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the parking lot prior to tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Referees and other officials can be seen in the video that was uploaded to Twitter by user @chipdominick (scroll down to watch it). They are attempting to calm the situation down.

It would appear that WWE filmed an angle for the broadcast that will take place tonight.

Rollins and Riddle part ways at the conclusion of the video and go their separate ways.

Both Rollins and Riddle will be competing in a match at this weekend’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event, and tonight’s episode of RAW will feature a face-to-face segment between the two of them.

Click here for spoilers on tonight’s show. You can watch the clip below:

Hanging out in the parking garage before doors opened for #WWEPittsburgh and saw this happen w/ @WWERollins & @SuperKingofBros . Notice no @WWE cameras. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pKnW4srZC1 — Chip Dominick (@chipdominick) August 29, 2022

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

– Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match

– SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos represent The Bloodline in special RAW appearance

– The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle