Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE Clash at the Castle Go-Home Edition of RAW

tonight's WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will be broadcast live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are a few spoiler notes for the show, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Early plans for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s special appearance tonight have him working with Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. Angle is planning to drink milk with The Profits during the segment.

* Tonight’s episode will continue the storyline involving Dexter Lumis, and there are enhancements in the form of advanced security guards planned for the story. The Miz and Lumis are both planned. Lumis dragged Miz through the crowd on RAW last week, and on NXT 2.0 last week, Lumis reunited with Indi Hartwell, who is rumored for a call-up, before turning himself in to police.

* There was supposed to be a lot of fanfarpomp & circumstance surrounding the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE officials want the titles to appear as important as possible. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant straps on RAW.

